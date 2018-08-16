Pelicans will try to trade for wing help, likely around deadline

Even after losing DeMarcus Cousins to the Warriors, the New Orleans Pelicans look like a team that is poised to compete for a playoff spot in the West.

With Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle the Pelicans have built themselves a talented roster. However, the one spot where they are weak is at wing.

The Pelicans had hoped that Solomon Hill would be the answer, but he has not stayed healthy long enough to pan out. E’Twaun Moore filled in for him last season but was easily overmatched by the larger players at the three.

Therefore, look for Pelicans GM Dell Demps to try and pull of an in-season trade, reports the New Orleans Advocate’s Scott Kushner.

History (and several league sources) indicates Demps is waiting for a midseason trade to strike. As teams around the league see their postseason prospects dim, and grow eager to exchange a quality player for expiring salaries or the Pelicans’ always-endangered first round pick, there’s opportunity to shore up their most glaring weakness.

This is exactly what the team did when they acquired DeMarcus Cousins back in 2017 and Mirotic in 2018.

Demps and the Pelicans know that they are on the clock as Anthony Davis has only two seasons left on his contract. The Pelicans will be able to offer him the “super max” at that point and Davis has previously expressed his desire to win in New Orleans, but if the team falters, he may choose to become a free agent.

Look for a mid-season trade for a wing to occur as the Pelicans are in a win now mode.