Pirates promote Kevin Newman

It’s been a long time coming for Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Kevin Newman, but he finally got the call to the majors.

Newman was promoted to the big leagues for the first time on Thursday when the club placed shortstop Jordy Mercer on the 10-day disabled list with a calf strain.

To make room for Newman on the 40-man roster, the club announced they have DFA’d pitcher Casey Sadler.

The 25-year old Newman was the Pirates first-round pick in 2015 and is currently ranked as the Pirates No. 6 overall prospect according to MLB.com.

Newman is having a good season at the plate, hitting .302/.350/.407 with four homers, 30 doubles, two triples and 28 stolen bases.

The book on Newman is one as an above average contact guy at the plate with average range and an average arm defensively.

It will be interesting to see if Clint Hurdle gives Newman a bulk of the starts in Mercer’s absence or if he will give them to Adeiny Hechavarria.

Barring any offseason roster moves, Newman could be in line to claim the shortstop job next season as Mercer is a free agent. It will be interesting to see if the Pirates use this time as an audition for the youngster.

The Pirates also optioned catcher Jacob Stallings back to Triple-A Indianapolis and recalled outfielder Jordan Luplow.