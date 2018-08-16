Ronda Rousey Provides Huge Update On WWE Career

Ronda Rousey is having a blast in WWE.

Rousey, who is just about half a year into her new career following an immensely successful run in the UFC, is already considering changing her initial pro wrestling timeline.

In speaking to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Rousey indicated that her time in WWE may lost longer than originally expected.

“We had a set timeline set, and now we aren’t so sure about it because I love it so much,” she said. “I guess that’s the best thing that could’ve happened, that I would love it so much it would be so hard to stop. I can see why people have a hard time leaving this industry because it’s such a joy to be a part of every day”, said Rousey.

After signing with WWE, Rousey was expected to have a short career, mainly because her and husband Travis Browne had plans to start a family. It also wasn’t clear whether or not her mixed martial arts career was behind her.

Now, Rousey has a brand new career path, one that has restored happiness in her life.

Though she’s easily the most recognizable female fighter of all-time, a devastating knockout loss to Holly Holm in November 2015 destroyed her psyche and threatened to do far worse in terms of emotional harm.

Holly Holm says she didn’t ‘break’ Ronda Rousey, but made her start ‘second-guessing’ things https://t.co/Pblsvchdqu pic.twitter.com/35YcWvghBl — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 4, 2017

She was a shell of her former self in another loss to Amanda Nunes a year later. Broken and defeated both physically and emotionally, Rousey landed in WWE, ready to be accepted by a brand new audience.

That crowd has accepted and perhaps that’s why Rousey says she loves doing what she’s doing even more than she thought she would. After all, many MMA fans had little to no sympathy for her.

Rejuvenated and motivated in a new way, Rousey has a chance to hold up a new title belt. This one wouldn’t be earned inside an octagon-shaped cage, but rather a four-sided ring. Maybe it’s the title she was really destined to hold/?

Rousey challenges Alexa Bliss this Sunday at ‘SummerSlam’ for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.