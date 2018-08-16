Serena Williams actually believes Colin Kaepernick could win a Super Bowl if he returns

Serena Williams is no stranger to hot takes, but this time, she delivered one that actually had nothing to do with her.

Williams, for some reason, was asked about her thoughts on free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and she didn’t shy away from the leading question during an interview with Sean Gregory of Time.

Not only that, Williams went on to say that she could see him winning a Super Bowl if he returned to the NFL.

“He’d have so much to prove,” she said. “I would. I can’t imagine he would be any different. ‘Man, I’m about to show out. Y’all gonna see stuff you’ve never seen before.'”

That’s a good one.