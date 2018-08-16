Terrelle Pryor defends 'flinch and run' approach to Swearinger's fake punch

Terrelle Pryor has been the subject of much scrutiny this week after he was caught on film flinching badly when Washington Redskins defensive back D.J. Swearinger pretended to swing at him during a joint practice Tuesday.

The New York Jets and former Washington Redskins receiver, who has been repeatedly mocked since, issued a statement Wednesday night, defending his non-violent approach.

It appears Pryor is attempting to laugh off the situation as he added the hashtag “FlinchNRunGang” to his post.

The Redskins and Jets are set to face off Thursday Night at FedEx Field.