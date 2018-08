Last Night: Twins 6, Pittsburgh 4 – The Twins took the season series with the Pirates and swept their two game set in Minnesota. Logan Forsythe collected 3 RBI, which proves once and for all that the Twins won the trade.

Zone Coverage: Twins Overcome Short Berrios Start to Cap Two-Game Sweep of Pirates – The Twins look much different than they did the last time they played Pittsburgh. Perhaps better? They are .500 since the deadline.