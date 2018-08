If for some ridiculous reason you thought Tom Brady would be rusty in his first piece of football action since Super Bowl XII, you thought wrong.

The 41-year-old quarterback marched the Patriots down the field and capped off a perfect drive with a touchdown pass to Chris Hogan.

Tom Brady is 41 years old and still making the toughest position in sports look like a piece of cake. pic.twitter.com/9Krg5wCRkt — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 16, 2018

The former Michigan QB does not normally participate in games this early in the preseason, but it appears he made an exception to get back on the field against the Eagles.