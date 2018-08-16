Triple H Provides Update On Possible Neville WWE Return

WWE 205 Live is one of the most critically acclaimed brands in the company due to the in-ring action. Many fans view the cruiserweight showcase as “the little show that could,” because week after week, the 205 Live crew continues to deliver solid work.

Now the self-proclaimed King of the Cruiserweights, Neville, may be on the verge of a return. The Mirror has covered Triple H’s thoughts on Neville’s most recent run, including 205 Live and NXT as well.

“I love the time that he spent with us in NXT, he did a great job of building up the Cruiserweight division on 205 [Live]”

Hunter was also asked about the possibility of Neville moving to the company’s newest brand, NXT UK.

“I’m not 100% positive, I would need to go back and look into that. To me, one of the most talented guys in the world.”

Triple H’s words are surely encouraging for Neville’s fans, many of whom likely thought the cruiserweight king would not be back in WWE.

Neville has not been in a WWE ring since the fall of 2017. He had supposedly walked out and was believed to be unhappy with his situation in the company.

Neville’s issues may or may not have been the result of Enzo Amore’s elevation on 205 Live. The former WWE Superstar moved to the brand in 2017 and defeated Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

If Neville were to come back and begin on 205 Live again, he would surely be a highlight of the program. Of course if he were to debut with the new NXT UK, he would almost certainly be one of the brand’s featured main event performers.

Neville is of course originally from the United Kingdom and still has very close ties to those fans He would be a familiar face and a hometown hero that WWE could build the new UK brand around.

Neville has yet to definitively speak about his WWE status. The company has not issued an official statement concerning his return from injury or his potential move to NXT UK.