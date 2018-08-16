Watch: James Washington steals ball from Packers CB for great TD

James Washington made headlines during training camp by making several spectacular catches at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Then he proceeded to do it again during Pittsburgh’s preseason victory over Philadelphia last Thursday when he caught a 35-yard pass from Mason Rudolph.

So it should not come as a surprise that in Pittsburgh’s second preseason game against the Packers, Washington made another spectacular grab when he pulled down Josh Dobbs’ third-quarter touchdown pass.

MOSSED HELMET CATCH 😱 pic.twitter.com/pdaGXnjBAW — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 17, 2018

The former Oklahoma State wide receiver has made quite the impression in his short time with the Steelers. His big-play ability could prove to be a useful weapon as Pittsburgh attempts to defend their AFC North title this season.