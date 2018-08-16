Watch: Jimmy Graham does Lambeau Leap for first time

Jimmy Graham suited up in green and yellow for the first time Thursday night, but that was not the only first of the night for the veteran tight end.

Aaron Rodgers capped off his first drive of the game by finding his new weapon in the back of end zone, resulting in Graham getting to participate in his first ever Lambeau Leap.

Packers fans hope this will be the first of many touchdown connections between the two Pro Bowlers this season, as they look to return to the postseason this year.