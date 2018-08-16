Watch: Matt Ryan reacts to Jalen Ramsey calling him 'overrated' and a 'complete bust'

In his highly controversial interview with GQ, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey called Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ‘overrated’ and a ‘complete bust’.

“I think Matt Ryan’s overrated. You can’t tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There’s no way that should ever happen. I don’t care. You know what that tells me? That tells me [Offensive Coordinator Kyle] Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing. And now Garoppolo is a big name—and now [Matt Ryan] has this bad year? Alright, well, was it really you, or was it your coach? He was doing what was asked of him and it was making him look really, really good.”

On an appearance on The Dan Patrick show, Matt Ryan was asked about his thoughts on Ramsey’s comments and here was his response.

Ryan was not the only the victim as Ramsey gave his unfiltered thoughts on several QBs from around the league.

As for Ramsey and Ryan, they will get a chance to face each other August 25 in Jacksonville.