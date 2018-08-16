Your Daily Cartoon: Red Sox Win Total Bet Already Nearing 'Over' Territory

The Red Sox, from the moment the season began, have looked like the best team in baseball.

Fast-forward to August, during the dog days of summer, and nothing has changed. They’re on pace to break franchise records, and it won’t be surprising at all if they do just that, as they don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The Red Sox currently boast a ridiculous 86-36 record, which makes the 75-46 Yankees likely to have to settle for a Wild Card berth. That’s pretty brutal if you sit down and think about it.

But the Red Sox likely wouldn’t have it any other way, making their heated rivals have to work for a potential playoff berth. Not only that, they’re also trolling everyone who elected to bet their season win total (91) under, because they’ll soon fly over that total.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]