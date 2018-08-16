Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday August 17

5:30am: Diamondback Fighting Championship 6 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 84 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Bellator 204 Prelims (Bellator.com)

9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 52 (AXS)

9:00pm: Bellator 204 (Paramount Network)

9:30pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)

11:00pm: Andrew Cancio vs. Dardan Zenunaj/Greg Vendetti vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai (ESPN2)

Saturday August 18

3:00am: Hamma Fight Night 15 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

3:00am: Road Fighting Championship 49 (YouTube)

7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)

1:00pm: BRAVE 14 (FloCombat)

6:00pm: KASAI Pro 3 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Cage Titans 40 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Pyramid Fight 8 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 308 (FloCombat)

9:00pm: Demond Nicholson vs. Isaac Rodrigues/Ivan Golub vs. Lanardo Tyner (CBS Sports)

10:00pm: Alexander Dimitrenko vs. Bryant Jennings/Jesse Hart vs. Mike Gavronski (ESPN)

10:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN: Around the Ring (ESPN3)

10:30pm: World Fighting Federation 39 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday August 19

3:00am: Knock Out Summer Festival (Twitter)

7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Another weekend of less-than-stellar fights. I’ll gladly take that on a week like this, because where I live, the snowiest city in the country, it’s a-comin’ in about two and a half weeks.

1. Bellator 204: Not loaded on paper, but this card is underrated and features Darrion Caldwell dipping his toe into possibly going after being a dual-weight champion.

2. KASAI Pro 3: Absolutely loaded card featuring fantastic superfights, AND we get a chance to watch someone make Rousimar Palhares tap out!

3. Andrew Cancio vs. Dardan Zenunaj/Greg Vendetti vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai: Solid appetizer for Saturday. Love ESPN’s renewed vigor for boxing.

4. Alexander Dimitrenko vs. Bryant Jennings/Jesse Hart vs. Mike Gavronski: Not a ton of stakes on this card, the winners may get a B-side world title fight, but those tend to be pretty fun, on occasion.

5. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 52: Jason Norwood is one of those guys that I always enjoy watching for some reason. One of my favorites on the regionals.

6. Fight To Win Pro 84: Less and less big names on F2W cards, but that’s what you sacrifice for almost weekly cards.

7. Demond Nicholson vs. Isaac Rodrigues/Ivan Golub vs. Lanardo Tyner: Ahhh, welcome back, mid-level boxing on CBS Sports.

8. Road Fighting Championship 49: Awww yeah, Road is coming back with some freak fights. Staying on brand!

9. Knock Out Summer Festival: Damned solid Japanese kickfighting on late-night on Twitter! It’s just strange enough to work.

10. Top Rank on ESPN: Around the Ring: Cool feature that ESPN does, like they do for big college football games, giving you different commentary, angles, and other assorted cool stuff.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Lightweight Bout: Cui Jianhui (26-12) vs. Tetsuya Yamato (39-16-1) [Krush 92]

4. King of Knock Out Super Lightweight Tournament Finals: Fukashi Mizutani vs. Hideki Sasaki [Knock Out Summer Fest]

3. 61kg Bout: Kazuma Takahashi vs. Yodlekpet Or.Pitisak [Knock Out Summer Fest]

2. 67kg Catchweight Bout: Masaaki Noiri (35-9) vs. Yang Haodong (24-7) [Krush 92]

1. Krush Female Flyweight Championship: Kana (c) (11-1) vs. Liu Shibei (8-1) [Krush 92]

BOXING

5. Heavyweight Bout: Franceso Pianeta (35-4-1) vs. Tyson Fury (26-0) [BT Sport]

4. Junior Middleweight Bout: Greg Vendetti (19-2-1) vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai (27-4-2) [Golden Boy on ESPN]

3. NABF Super Middleweight Championship: Jesse Hart (c) (24-1) vs. Mike Gavronski (24-2-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. WBC World Flyweight Championship: Cristofer Rosales (27-3) vs. Paddy Barnes (5-0) [BT Sport]

1. Interim WBO World Featherweight Championship: Carl Frampton (ic) vs. Luke Jackson (16-0) [BT Sport]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: AJ Matthews (9-7) vs. Logan Storley (8-0) [Bellator 204]

4. Vacant Cage Titans Bantamweight Championship: Jay Perrin (6-3) vs. Johnny Campbell (16-9) [Cage Titans 40]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Aleksander Emelianenko (28-7) vs. Tony Johnson Jr. (11-4) [World Fighting Championship Akhmat]

2. Bantamweight Bout: James Gallagher (7-0) vs. Ricky Bandejas (10-1) [Bellator 204]

1. Featherweight Bout: Darrion Caldwell (12-1) vs. Noad Lahat (12-3) [Bellator 204]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 190lb Black Belt Bout: Dante Leon vs. Matt Leighton [Fight To Win Pro 84]

4. 150lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Gianni Grippo vs. Jon Calestine [KASAI Pro 3]

3. 170lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: AJ Agazarm vs. Gilbert Burns [KASAI Pro 3]

2. 185lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Craig Jones vs. Rousimar Palhares [KASAI Pro 3]

1. 170lb Tournament [KASAI Pro 3]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who actually thinks the Browns can get to .500 this year attempts to embarrass himself slighty less this week.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Craig Jones vs. Rousimar Palhares

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: James Gallagher vs. Ricky Bandejas

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tyson Fury over Francesco Pianeta

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: KASAI Pro 3

Upset of the Week: Ricky Bandejas over James Gallagher

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Tyson Fury vs. Francesco Pianeta