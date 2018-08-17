8/17/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (52-68) managed to score 30 runs in their doubleheader with the Philadelphia Phillies (67-54) yesterday, but somehow walked away with just one victory. That will happen when 24 of those runs come in one game, but Steven Matz’s implosion made the six runs the Mets scored in the night cap irrelevant. The two teams have now split the first two games of this five game set, which is set to continue tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 6:05 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (8-2, 3.22 ERA) to the hill today. Syndergaard was solid in his last start, giving up three runs in seven innings to pick up his eighth win of the year against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (13-3, 2.28 ERA), a Cy Young candidate, to complete the dynamic pitching matchup. Nola delivered a strong performance his last time out, tossing six shutout innings to beat the San Diego Padres last Saturday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- CF Austin Jackson
- RF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Noah Syndergaard
- LF Jack Reinheimer
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard faced the Phillies in New York back on April 4th, giving up two runs in four innings in a game the Mets went on to win 4-2.
- Nola is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.
- Brandon Nimmo (hand) is out of the lineup for a second straight game. Austin Jackson will start for him in center field and bat third.
- Todd Frazier is back in the lineup after sitting out of the night cap last night. Frazier will bat fifth and play third base.
- Wilmer Flores will get the day off today after playing in both ends of the doubleheader. Jose Bautista will start at first base and bat sixth.
- Jack Reinheimer will draw his second consecutive start, playing left field and batting ninth.
- The Mets have placed right hander Bobby Wahl on the disabled list with a hamstring strain. Lefty Daniel Zamora, who the Mets acquired for Josh Smoker over the winter, will take Wahl’s place on the active roster.
- The Mets have transferred Phillip Evans to the 60 day disabled list to open up a 40 man roster spot for Zamora, who has a 3.48 ERA for AA Binghamton this season.
- Justin Bour (5 for 17, 2B) and Wilson Ramos (5 for 15, 2B, 2 RBI’s) have had decent success against Syndergaard in their careers.
- Amed Rosario is 3 for 9 with a double against Nola.
