All about Women's Football and Gender Inequality

Women Football is still lags behind than the male football in terms of media interest, funding as well as interest of people. However we can see that the crowds are increasing rapidly for the interests of people in the male football match and the number of teams for the FIFA World Cup of male football game is growing rapidly. The record for the high salaries of male Premiere league players has no equivalent to the women’s game.

Hundred years ago, women teams were playing in front of large crowds and made big money from it. After that the football association banned them from ground. So, from this it is understandable that there is a huge story of fall and rise of women’s football game.

History of Women’s Football Game:

The first football game of women that we got to know was held in the year of 1881 and they are the professional games played in front of large audiences to make good amount of money. It has been heard that this game was organized by some local businessmen. Basically the 1881-82 games are relatively short lived.

In historic terms the first time in 1895, women organized the football for women. Nettie Honeyball was the secretary and captain of British Ladies Football Club that was established in 1894. The first game was in Crouch End in front of 10,000 people which ultimately follows by hundred of games in the next few years.

The Global Game:

As per FIFA statistics, there are 26 million women from 180 countries are playing football game now. The first World Cup Championship for women football was held in China in the year 1991. According to the record of FIFA, it shows that women’s participation in football game has increased by 160% in Germany, 210% in USA and 250% in Switzerland in the last 10 years. Even there are so many other countries including Africa have showing the similar types of growth in women’s football.



Women’s Football and Inequality:

The English Women’s national team already complained to the FA that the game is unsuitable for females and ought not to be encouraged. Complained has also been made for the low salaries earned by the players during the last World Cup as the players were only paid 40GBP per day. Players at the national level have to combine another employment with playing professional football game.



Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2019:

FIFA Women’s World Cup is basically an international football competition which is contested by the senior women’s national teams of the members of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The women’s FIFA football competition is being held after every four years from the year 1991.

With all such problems and issues, women are now overcome all the obstacles and playing very good today. The 2019 FIFA World Cup for Women will be the eighth edition of FIFA Women’s World Cup. This quadrennial international women’s football game championship is contested by the women national teams of the member associations of FIFA within the time of 7th June to 7th July of 2019. The matches will be held on nine different cities across France and as per now 24 teams will be competing in this game including the host nation France. This time Italy will take part for the first time in this since 1999.

According to the current format of the football tournament, all the national teams vie for 23 slots in a three year qualification phase. The nation who is hosting the tournament will automatically entered into the 24th slot team. This football tournament held over the period of one month and this would be the eighth FIFA Women's World Cup that is going to be held in 2019. In the last World Cup of 2015, United States has won the championship.