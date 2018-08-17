BurningRiverRadio: Fighting For Yandy

It’s all me in this episode of Burning River Radio. I’ve felt for a long time that I needed to thoroughly explain why I fight so hard for players like Yandy Diaz, Eric Haase, Greg Allen, Jesus Aguilar…to get Major League playing time over long term veterans, so I hope I’ve laid down the arguments here. Also, the reasoning behind why I would like the Indians to eliminate at least one minor league team and start treating their prospects like human beings. Finally, I get into why people can question a manager’s decisions including why I have never thought I was smarter than Terry Francona.

I know that 50 minutes is way too long to listen to me talk to myself, so break it up into parts if you feel the need. I didn’t even get to all the topics I wanted to, so expect a part two within the coming weeks.