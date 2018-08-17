Dwyane Wade fires back at Jimmy Butler for hitting on Gabrielle Union

Someone probably should’ve informed Jimmy Butler that it’s not a good idea to hit on married women, especially ones that are partners of fellow NBA players that he once played with.

Butler, for some reason, elected to spit game at Gabrielle Union on Instagram Thursday, after she posted this poolside photo.

💧 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

That resulted in Butler posting this as a reply.

It didn’t take long for Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade — who played alongside Butler as a member of the Bulls — to stake claim on his girl.

Wade out here playing All NBA first team defense pic.twitter.com/1oMCHFBVNX — Jay™ (@TheJayyProject) August 16, 2018

Both guys were probably just messing around, but it’s hard to know for sure. Maybe Butler was trying to get a rise out of his former teammate, or maybe he was just bored during the dog days of summer — biding his time before training camp begins.