Frampton vs. Jackson Picks

Interim WBO World Featherweight Championship: Carl Frampton (ic) vs. Luke Jackson (16-0)

Nolan Howell: This show is heavy on showcase and spectacle, being in Windsor Park in Belfast. This makes the main event a great moment for Carl Frampton in front of a majorly partisan crowd to defend the interim WBO World Featherweight Title. Jackson is just a typical middling domestic product in Australia and shouldn’t provide too much resistance while being a competitive enough name to make the bout. Carl Frampton by eighth-round TKO.

WBC World Flyweight Championship: Cristofer Rosales (27-3) vs. Paddy Barnes (5-0)

Nolan: This is the competitive part of the bill, though not as sexy on name value. Rosales defends the WBC Flyweight title and is one of the top flyweights in the world, while Barnes has bronzed in the Olympics for Ireland and is in the beginnings of late start in the pro ranks. For that reason, Rosales is the better pick as the proven commodity and still very much a developmental prospect at 23. Cristofer Rosales by unanimous decision.

Heavyweight Bout: Franceso Pianeta (35-4-1) vs. Tyson Fury (26-0)

Nolan: The bookend of showcase fights here and Fury should pick up the win in pretty quick fashion before he rebounds to some top-flight competition in the next fight or two. Tyson Fury by second-round KO.