Latest Update On The WWE Status Of Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is one of the most popular Superstars in WWE. The Yes man has been to the very top of the company and he’s also been down at the bottom of the card but he’s never lost the support of his loyal fanbase.

But those fans are still patiently waiting on word of Bryan’s re-signing with WWE. Daniel’s current contract is believed to expire on September 1and the clock is ticking for his decision.

Bryan recently appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and seemed fairly confident that he will indeed return to Vince McMahon’s company.

“I think at this point it would be 90-plus percent,” he told Roberts. “It’s very likely I’ll re-sign with WWE.”

Anyone that has followed this story is well aware of the uncertainty that’s plagued the entire situation. At one point, Daniel Bryan would never come back because WWE refused to medically clear him. Daniel wanted to continue wrestling, so that meant he wold be forced to go elsewhere.

But after WWE did give him the green light to return, rumors of his expiring contract began circulating online. Fans that felt his comeback was perhaps a bit watered down thanks to his booking, believed there was no better solution than a new destination. New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor were obvious top picks for Bryan’s fans.

However the story seemed to suddenly end when word of his re-signing made the news. That bit of information was expected by that point, because Bryan was being advertised to appear at WWE events past the September 1 deadline. But now that rumor appears to have been incorrect.

Once again, fans are right back where they were in the beginning. Will he come back to WWE or won’t he? Daniel Bryan has such a tremendous upside and he’s one of the smartest talents in the industry; he’s an obvious asset in any pro wrestling locker room. WWE knows that and companies outside of WWE surely know that as well.

So perhaps the WWE faithful can now rest easier because Daniel Bryan is apparently on his way back. Of course anything can happen in WWE and that is definitely true for Daniel Bryan. This story may or may not be over just yet.