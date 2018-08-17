Seth Rollins Feels That The Rock Isn't Needed For 'WrestleMania' 35

The debate over part-time Superstars in WWE has been a hot button topic for fans over the past several years. Some believe that WWEs’ practice of inserting veteran stars into the mix is a good thing, while others are extremely frustrated with the whole process.

The conversation has never been more prevalent than now, thanks to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is never on TV and he’s rarely ever on pay-per-view yet he is holding the second top championship in WWE. But at this point, Lesnar isn’t even part time. So what about other Superstars that occasionally perform in Vince McMahon’s ring?

One of those Superstars is The Rock, whose last WWE match was against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Since that time, fans have speculated on if and when The People’s Champ will return to the company. But one WWE Superstar apparently doesn’t want to see it happen.

Seth Rollins recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the possibility of The Great One returning at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

“I love Rocky. I think he’s great. Love everything he’s done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don’t need him. We don’t need him. If we’re not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin? We can’t hold onto these guys forever. We just can’t. To me, let’s do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That’s me.”

But how does Seth feel about the idea that The Rock would surely bring more publicity and more fans to the table because he’s on the card?

“I see that perspective 100 percent. I get it. There’s nothing wrong with growing, getting bigger and putting more eyes on your product. I totally understand that. I get it. But at some point, we gotta move on from that.”

Seth also spoke about other topics, including Brock Lesnar as well as August 19’s SummerSlam. Rollins will face Dolph Ziggler at that event for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.