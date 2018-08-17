Steve Ballmer takes shot at Sixers over The Process

Speaking with fans and season ticket holders at an event this week, Ballmer said that the Clippers would not be tanking for a high draft pick this season and proceeded to take a shot at the Philadelphia 76ers while he was at it.

“That ain’t us. Nuh-uh, no way,” said Ballmer of bottoming out, reports the Los Angeles Times’ Helene Elliott.

“People can do it their way. We’re going to be good our way. We’re not going to show up and suck for a year, two years. “I think we got higher expectations on us than the long, hard five, six years of absolute crap like the 76ers put in. How could we look you guys in the eye if we did that to you?”

It’s common knowledge that the Sixers actively tanked for four years as part of The Process, the brainchild of former general manager Sam Hinkie. The strategy played a huge role in helping them put together an elite young core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, and others, a group that won 52 games last season.

However, that came at a cost of a combined 253 losses over those four seasons and a basketball team that was utterly painful to watch in action.

The Clippers are currently facing a rebuilding era that could see their losses pile up over the course of the next years. That being said, Ballmer has pledged that the team will do everything in their power to remain competitive.