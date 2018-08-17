The Betting Window for August 17-19

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can hopefully afford enough hazardous waste to nerf humanity and start over!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Luke Jackson +1600 over Carl Frampton ($5)

Tyson Fury -10000 over Francesco Pianeta ($70)

Steven Ward -450 over Steve Collins Jr. ($10)

Cristofer Rosales -235 over Paddy Barnes ($5)

Jesse Hart -1400 over Mike Gavronski ($10)

Yes, Carl Frampton is better than Luke Jackson, and yes, he will probably win, but I don’t think he’s -10000 better than Jackson. Worth a shot.

On the other hand, yes, I’ll make a few dollars on Tyson Fury’s last tuneup.

Last Week: $-87.50

Year To Date: $-283.53

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.