The Daily Target 8/17

Last Night: Minnesota 15, Detroit 7 – Man, the Twins killed it at the plate last night. Definitely not from the mound. Logan Forsythe is becoming a far more dependable Brian Dozier stopgap than anyone expected, going 5-5 last night, while 3/4ths of the infield collected dingers.

Star Tribune: Twins feast on Tigers pitchers in romp – Both starters – Ervin Santana and Francisco Liriano – were bad, but the Twins bullpen stepped up. Trevor May got his first win in 2 years.

Roster Rundown: I’ll be honest, I had forgotten that Robbie Grossman was injured, but I guess he has been on the DL! He was just sent on a rehab assignment.