The HOVG Podcast: Muneesh Jain and Anthony Rapp

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Muneesh Jain and Anthony Rapp.

The hosts of the popular Clubhouse Podcast talk to the boys about their adventures together traveling the country, visiting all 30 Major League parks, hanging out with legendary ballhawk Zack Hample, Muneesh’s favorite moment as a baseball fan (spoiler alert…it involves Anthony singing) and who they would most like to have as a guest on their podcast.

And, to appease his wife, Shawn asks Anthony to endorse her “passion project”.

