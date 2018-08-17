Upcoming Match Between Nurmagomedov, McGregor to Be Held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

The UFC 229 is upon us and tickets for the match are about to start selling. The main event is currently the focus of observers, fans, and whoever has decided to stake on the outcome of the event. The highlight of the competition will be the match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Connor McGregor. Mystic Mac is an established two-division champion and he’s definitely a name that causes buzz in the world of MMA.

The tickets will go on sale on Friday (Aug. 17) at 10 a.m. ET. Of course, a slight advantage is conferred upon the members of the UFC Fight Club program who will be able to start snapping up tickets as early as Wednesday August 15 at 10 a.m. PT, all through the UFC Fight Club website. And if you are on the list of newsletter subs, you may expect yet another pre-sale to go live at Thursday (Aug. 16) at 10 a.m. ET.

How to Get Tickets

UFC.com have definitely planned the event in a manner to keep interest stoked. With the tier-based sale of tickets, fans will see a point in going through with such things as signing up for a newsletter or even a full membership to guarantee themselves a better crack at getting cushy seats ahead of the race.

The ticket prices vary of course, but they range from the most expensive ones at $2,505 for a single seat down to $205 for a fringe seat somewhere at the margins. Each customer is limited to buying eight tickets in order to stop people from bulk buying and then reselling for profit. full list of ticket prices is as such: $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, and $205.

If you’re unable to watch the fight ringside, don’t worry, the fight will be available on pay-per-view on October 6th, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

If you are a fan, you will be able to buy a Fight Pass at 6:30 PM and then benefit from the extra sales by FOX Sports at 8 PM ET.

Looking at the Champs

Nurmagomedov is definitely an enemy that will strike fear in the face of any man. With 26 professional matches unbeaten, he’s at the peak of his career. Nobody can guarantee that Nurmagomedov will win, but the odds are definitely in his favor. You can easily check the best US sports betting sites and decide for yourself if fortune favors him.

Looking at the past few months, at least one incident happened involving Nurmagomedov and McGregor. On Thursday, April 5, McGregor appeared at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and had what can be best described as a tantrum fit where McGregor threw a dolly at a bus, which ended up injuring other fighters. The target of his unexpected rage was reportedly Nurmagomedov himself who was sitting in the bus at the time McGregor showed up. McGregor walked away from the scene but later turned himself in to the police in the evening. More seriously, McGregor is not an American citizen and he had to ask for a plea deal to avoid being sentenced on the three counts of assault and one count of criminal activity he was charged with.

If there has been a bona fide example of futile gestures, McGregor’s reaction must deserve a place at the very top. Disrespecting fellow players and threatening their lives for no good reason is borderline criminal negligence.

The Other Fights on the Schedule

There are more games slated for the event, of course, which will turn the upcoming UFC event into a real fighting spectacle. The names of all other participants have been floated, leaving fans quite excited about the October race. The complete list is as follows:

· Connor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

· Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov

· Sergio Pettis and Jussier Formiga

· Ryan LaFlafe and Tony Martin

Of course, these are not the only matches that are scheduled for the day and we will also see action from the likes of: Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig, Ovince Saint Preux and Dominick Reyes, Lina Lansberg and Yana Kunitskaya, Sean O’Malley and Jose Quionez.

The Bumps Down the Road

McGregor has been quite the vociferous protestor indeed. Following his show-up at the Brooklyn venue and wreaking havoc there he also started making demands about becoming a shareholder for the promotion.

Although his demands were not granted by the top brass, Dana white has said ‘The Notorious’ has already been compensated handsomely, and with the amount that he’ll be making from his fight with Khabib, he might as well be part owner. Despite this, Mcgregor’s recent actions does not depict that of a grateful man. His fits have been quite unbecoming for a professional fighter and his behavior resembles one of a disgruntled brawler rather than the attitude of pro.

With this in mind, McGregor has made a rather poor figure of himself. Not only that, but he threatens that unless his demands are met, he won’t turn up. Now this is a stretch. Do this, and then the entire MMA community will ostracize him in a heartbeat. Disrupting sold-out arenas and pay-per-view offers is a one-way ticket out of the good graces of anyone who may previously have considered McGregor a bit of a short-tempered good-natured athlete.

Now, he’s picturing himself as a dangerous and slightly unhinged when it comes to promoting himself. He claims to be a promoter and yet he seems to be obsessed with ensuring a more substantial rake of the total money.

His concerns are not entirely unfounded if we have to be honest, though. Fighting sports do have their problem with rewarding the participants. After all, these people are to no small extent risking their lives on the ring and they get little to no value for their efforts compared to the risk they take, some estimate.

Overhauling the whole pricing model, though, would be immensely difficult for the individual organizations, promoters and other interested parties to change something at a moment’s notice., especially when the topic is not broached publicly. McGregor has the opportunity to do so, but first – he will have to stop acting up.