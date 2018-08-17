Watch: Kyle Lauletta jukes entire Lions defense for touchdown

In this past year’s NFL draft, the New York Giants selected University of Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta in the fourth round. It was the second year in a row that the Giants picked a quarterback in the draft to possibly to be the heir apparent to Eli Manning.

On Friday night against the Detroit Lions, Lauletta made his case on why he should backup Manning this season.

In the third quarter, Lauletta showcased his athleticism, taking the playaction fake and keeping it for a ridiculous rushing touchdown. The rookie quarterback juked the entire Lions’ defense en route to the end zone.

As you see in the video above, once Lauletta hit the edge, he had Detroit defensive lineman Anthony Zettel on skates and sent a linebacker to the ground.

It was bad defense by the Lions, but great improvisation from the former University of Richmond product.