Watch: Nick Castellanos flips bat, umpire snatches it out of mid-air

MLB umpires are known for their ability to see the field and everything that goes during games from a unique perspective, but some of them may be in better shape than fans believe.

They may not be nearly as athletic as basketball, football or soccer referees, but some of them do have quick reaction times, which we learned during Thursday’s Twins-Tigers game.

Nick Castellanos crushed a home run in the first inning of the game to open the scoring, and he celebrated by flipping — err throwing — his bat. Home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez didn’t appear to be a fan of it, so he caught the bat in mid-air, which was pretty neat to watch.

Umpire catches Nick Castellanos's bat flip in mid-air after a 2 run homer (h/t @suss2hyphens) pic.twitter.com/J51yiLwxSC — Born Salty (@cjzero) August 17, 2018

Nice hands, ump.