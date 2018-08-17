Which Match Is Sasha Banks Looking Forward To Seeing The Most At WWE 'SummerSlam'?

WWE SummerSlam is coming up on Sunday, August 19. The card is stacked with first class main event matches and that includes the women’s division, which is represented with two featured bouts.

Ronda Rousey will face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship. This is Rousey’s second shot at the title and many WWE fans believe that The Baddest Woman on The Planet will walk away with the gold.

The other top women’s match is a Triple Threat featuring Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella. But even with five top female Superstars on the SummerSlam card, there is one notable omission.

Sasha Banks is not booked at SummerSlam. But The Boss will be there and she does have her opinion on what the night’s must-see match will be. Is it Ronda versus Alexa? Is it Sasha’s fellow Horsewomen, Charlotte and Becky taking on Carmella?

Banks did tell WWE’s Cathy Kelley that she was ready to support “her girls.” But Actually Sasha’s most anticipated SummerSlam match doesn’t involve anyone from her division.

“Oh my God, Samoa Joe versus AJ Styles. Man, I was telling Samoa Joe last night, I was like how crazy? I used to watch them, not making them sound old, I used to watch them back in the day for another company and they would just always go out there and just steal the show. So I’m really looking forward to seeing that match, I think it’s going to tear the house down.”

Sasha also spoke about WWE’s upcoming Evolution event. Evolution is the company’s first all-women pay-per-view and will take place on October 28 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

Banks gave her pick on who she would like to face at the historic event.

“I’m very nervous. I’m scared what the matchups are going to be cuz I just don’t wanna be like hey, can I wrestle Trish Stratus and then I don’t get it. But that’s the match that I want. I would love for it to be myself and Bayley versus Trish and Lita. That would be my dream matchup.”

Sasha Banks should feature prominently on Evolution, especially considering her role in the Women’s Revolution, which helped establish the modern era of women’s wrestling in WWE.