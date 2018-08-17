Your Daily Cartoon: Perennial fantasy football league winners offer no explanation to doubters

Fantasy football leagues bring friends together with a common goal, even if competitive spirit plays a role in it.

And that’s why boasting is perfectly accepted — encouraged, even.

NFL preseason action is currently going on, which is why fantasy drafts are also running around the clock. It may be the dog days of summer, but that doesn’t mean friends aren’t getting together in the spirit of football — especially the part of it that pertains to scoring.

But that doesn’t mean the perennial winners don’t make sure to rub their success in during that time.

It’s all in good fun, though.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]