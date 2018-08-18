Cam Newton weighs in on Kelvin Benjamin beef

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton continues to take the high road when it comes to the awkward situation involving him and former teammate Kelvin Benjamin.

Benjamin had some harsh words about Newton and the Panthers, saying that the former MVP was an inaccurate thrower. Newton then approached Benjamin before the team’s preseason showdown, which led to a bit of a heated confrontation between the two.

Benjamin has made it clear how he’s felt about it, but Newton has remained fairly quiet. He continues to be that way, in comments to reporters on Friday.

“I’m in a lose-lose with that. I wish him the best,” Newton said, via the Charlotte Observer.

It’s good to see Cam taking the high road here.

[If interested, you can watch the full interview here.]