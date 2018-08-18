DDP Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer Was Originally Supposed To Be The Undertaker's Stalker

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was one of the most popular pro wrestlers in WCW. The New Jersey native was one of the top guys in Ted Turner’s company and helped lead the way during The Monday Night Wars.

Page didn’t break into the business until age 32 and didn’t become a wrestler until the age of 35. But even though he started much later than most of his peers, DDP managed to carve out a unique niche for himself that no one has been able to match since then.

But many fans remember his ill-fated WWE run, which took place after WCW closed its doors in 2001. Page came in on top in a program with The Undertaker, which should have been a good move for him. However it’s the way he came in that perhaps ruined any chances he had of getting over in Vince McMahon’s company.

DDP was revealed to be the man stalking Taker’s then-wife Sara. The infamous storyline was extremely intriguing at first and fans did pop when Page shocked the world on Monday Night Raw. But DDP wasn’t very high on the idea.

In a recent interview with Give Me Sport, Page talked about his apprehension surrounding the angle.

“I hated the idea at first. I’m trying to be a team player and this is Hollywood so to speak, we’re trying to blur the lines of reality and not reality – you’re not really stalking her – but that’s the role you want me to play in a world where some people believe what the sh*t is!

But then DDP went on to reveal the stalker’s original identity, which will likely surprise many fans.

“When you’re doing something like a stalker idea, they built this storyline and couldn’t get anybody to do it – that’s the real deal. They wanted [Steve] Austin to do it. And Austin is like ‘f*uck that!’ and he told me about that later and I was like ‘you couldn’t have called me up and said that to me?!’

The storyline was a bust in the eyes of critics, who believed Page deserved much better for his WWE debut. DDP did manage to get over in the long run, with a motivational gimmick, knowns as Positively Page.

Ironically enough, DDP’s real pro wrestling legacy is directly linked to that gimmick as he spent his years after retirement helping others in need. He gave a helping hand to WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts and Scott Hall, both of whom got back on track thanks to Page and his DDP Yoga program.