Fight breaks out at Colts-Ravens joint practice (Video)

Training camp is a place where fights are common, with players embracing the opportunity to vent their frustration, and fans enjoying every minute of the action.

The Jets and Redskins had a pretty epic brawl during joint practices last week, in the time leading up to their preseason game. And while those teams aren’t known to be rivals, they sure didn’t seem to like one another.

As for the Ravens and Colts, they got into a pretty big fight of their own during a joint practice on Saturday.

Joint practices produce this type of behavior, with players being able to throw hands, sans the repercussions that usually follow.