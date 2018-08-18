Jayson Tatum labels improving strength as his 'biggest focus'

Despite finishing only third in the rookie of year vote, Jayson Tatum certainly turned lots of heads this season, showing potential stardom.

But, Tatum still has a lot of work to do to reach star status in the NBA. Tatum has already shown huge strides in a series of workout videos against NBA stars this offseason. According to what Tatum told Chris Forsberg of ESPN — One of the areas he is focusing on is improving his overall strength.

Tatum said he's gotten stronger this summer. "That's probably been the biggest focus. I'm still young so it's hard to really just throw on a bunch of extra pounds. But I've definitely gotten a lot stronger. … I just wanted to get my body right and keep getting stronger." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 18, 2018

It’s no secret that the 82 game grind of the NBA season is extremely tough on the human body. To add, Tatum’s game focuses more on jump shots rather than brute strength. When Tatum is struggling to shoot, getting to the free throw line will be key.

But, getting to the free throw line is difficult if players cannot draw contact at the rim. That is where vigorous strength training comes in. Especially down the stretch in a playoff atmosphere, getting to the rim is a necessity.

During his rookie season, Jayson Tatum averaged 13.9 points, and 5.0 rebounds per game shooting 47.5% from the field.