Michael Conforto Finally Looks Like The Pre-Injury Version of Himself

The New York Mets don’t have a lot to play for in terms of wins and losses this year, so a lot of their motivation in these games is to find answers on the field. One of the biggest questions the Mets have had to face is whether or not Michael Conforto would ever be the same again after a brutal shoulder injury ended his 2017 season early. Conforto got back on the field after only a few games this year, but the effects of missing all of spring training led to a rough start. The good news is that Conforto has been on fire over the last month, looking more and more like he did prior to the injury every day.

Over the last 30 days, Conforto has batted .308 with six homers, 17 RBI’s, and a .935 OPS. As a result of that hot streak, Conforto has brought his batting average up to .243 and now has 17 home runs and 47 RBI’s on the season. Conforto has batted either third or fourth in the lineup for most of the second half, a spot in the lineup he could easily maintain heading into next season given the questions the Mets have throughout the roster. It’s also important to remember that Conforto is just 25 years old, so he should be entering his prime now.

It has become apparent that the further away Conforto has gotten from the shoulder injury he has become a better player. This makes it easier to write off Conforto’s struggles in May and June as simply rust from missing spring training and a full offseason of preparation instead of lingering effects from the shoulder injury. For an offense that doesn’t have a lot of sure things heading into 2019, Conforto is slowly putting himself into that category, which is very important if they hope to contend next season.