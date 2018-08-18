The Daily Target 8/18/18

Last Night: Twins 5, Detroit 4 – Don’t mind us, this is just a game that was turned around in the 7th when Joe Mauer hit a pinch hit three run homer. Typical. The Twins other two runs came on solo homers by Eddie Rosario, and a monster blast from Tyler Austin.

