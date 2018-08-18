UFC 228: Woodley vs Till

Sept 8, 2018

American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas

UFC 228: Woodley vs Till Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

13,418 – highest rated PPV in over a year (due to depth)

UFC PPV’s range between 13,300-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 9,900

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweight Championship:

Tyron Woodley – champion (18-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Darren Till (17-0-1, #7 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweight Championship:

Nicco Montano – champion (5-2, #3 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Valentina Shevchenko (15-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Andrade (18-6, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-1-1, #5 ranked women’s strawweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Carla Esparza (14-5, #4 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Tatiana Suarez (7-0, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Yair Rodriguez (11-2, #16 ranked featherweight) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (15-1, #26 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (FX – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Aljamain Sterling (14-3, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Stamman (17-1, #21 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights:

Charles Byrd (9-4, #39 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart (8-3, 1 NC, #39 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Abdul Razak Alhassan (9-1, #47 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price (12-1, 1 NC, #35 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Jimmie Rivera (21-2, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs John Dodson (21-9, #17 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Diego Sanchez (29-11, #43 ranked welterweight) vs Craig White (14-8, #91 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Jim Miller (28-11, 1 NC, #32 ranked lightweight) vs Alex White (12-3, #52 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Irene Aldana (8-4, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Lucie Pudilova (8-2, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Ryan Benoit (10-5, #8 ranked flyweight) vs Roberto Sanchez (8-1, #19 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:

Geoff Neal (9-2, #72 ranked welterweight) vs Frank Camacho (21-6, #85 ranked welterweight)

