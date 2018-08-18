MMA Manifesto

UFC 228: Woodley vs Till
Sept 8, 2018 
American Airlines Center
Dallas, Texas

 

UFC 228: Woodley vs Till Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

13,418 – highest rated PPV in over a year (due to depth)

UFC PPV’s range between 13,300-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 9,900

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweight Championship:
Tyron Woodley – champion  (18-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Darren Till (17-0-1,  #7 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweight Championship:
Nicco Montano – champion  (5-2, #3 ranked women’s flyweight) vs  Valentina Shevchenko (15-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Jessica Andrade  (18-6,  #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz  (12-1-1, #5 ranked women’s strawweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Carla Esparza (14-5, #4 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Tatiana Suarez  (7-0, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Yair Rodriguez  (11-2, #16 ranked featherweight) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov  (15-1, #26 ranked featherweight)

 

Prelims (FX – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Aljamain Sterling  (14-3,  #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Stamman  (17-1, #21 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights:
Charles Byrd  (9-4, #39 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart  (8-3, 1 NC, #39 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Abdul Razak Alhassan  (9-1, #47 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price  (12-1, 1 NC, #35 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:
Jimmie Rivera  (21-2, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs John Dodson  (21-9, #17 ranked bantamweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Diego Sanchez  (29-11, #43 ranked welterweight) vs Craig White  (14-8, #91 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Jim Miller  (28-11, 1 NC, #32 ranked lightweight) vs Alex White  (12-3, #52 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Irene Aldana  (8-4, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Lucie Pudilova  (8-2, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Ryan Benoit   (10-5, #8 ranked flyweight) vs Roberto Sanchez  (8-1, #19 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:
Geoff Neal  (9-2, #72 ranked welterweight) vs Frank Camacho  (21-6, #85 ranked welterweight)

 

 

Betting Odds

UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till odds - BestFightOdds

 

