Watch: Blake Bortles throws laughable INT right to Harrison Smith

The Blake Bortles jokes never stop coming, and that’s pretty much because the mind-blowing interceptions never ease.

The head-scratching throws can come at any time in a game, even when he’s at his best, which is why analysts are hesitant to pick the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl, even though the roster is loaded with both young and veteran talent.

Preseason is where boneheaded plays are common, no matter who’s playing, which makes the chance of one being produced by Bortles pretty high. Sure enough, he did exactly that in Saturday’s preseason game against the Vikings, throwing an interception that fell right into the hands of ballhawk safety Harrison Smith.

Harrison Smith pick pic.twitter.com/UQO5lmNTTw — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) August 18, 2018

Smith dropped into coverage, and Bortles just threw it right to him.