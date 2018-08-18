Watch: Yannick Ngakoue does funny triple-pump dance to celebrate sack

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue continues to quietly wreak havoc in the trenches, and even though he may not be one of the more-talked about players in the league, he’s been known to make an impact on games.

Ngakoue does do a good job of trying to get acknowledged when he comes up big, which he even does in exhibition games, apparently.

The Jaguars pass rusher came up with a sack in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Panthers, and he made sure to let everyone know about it. He, apparently, is a three-pump chump, judging by his sack dance.

Yannick Ngakoue three pumps automatic illegal celebration. penalty pic.twitter.com/XSUlOJkzSR — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 18, 2018

For the record, Ngakoue was flagged for his celebration. It didn’t appear that he really cared all that much, though.