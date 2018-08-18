Watch: Yannick Ngakoue gets penalty for sack celebration

Last season, the NFL changed their moniker from the No Fun League to actually having some fun with celebrations. Throughout the league, we saw a ton of creative celebrations which left us wanting more for the next week.

However, in this year’s edition of the preseason, it seems as if the NFL is cracking on excessive celebrations. This was true in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Minnesota Vikings game on Saturday afternoon.

In the first quarter, Jaguars starting defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was not accounted for by the Vikings offensive line and sacked Kirk Cousins for a huge loss.

After the play, Ngakoue brought out the triple pump sack dance, which he was then penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Yannick Ngakoue three pumps automatic illegal celebration. penalty

If this celebration looks familiar, you might have seen it on the show called ‘Key and Peele’ on Comedy Central. In one of the episodes, Keegan-Michael Key’s character wide receiver Hingle McCringleberry was penalized multiple times for excessive celebrations.

The celebrations he was penalized for… you guessed it, pelvic thrusts.

Ngakoue’s penalty ended up hurting the Jaguars as the Vikings drove down the field and knocked through a field goal.