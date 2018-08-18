What Miguel Andujar's Break Out Performance Means To Bryce Harper Signing

Bryce Harper is playing his cards right. But Miguel Andujar’s performance should be commanding his attention, and ultimately forcing his hand.

“I am a National now,” Harper said, according to The New York Daily News. With a poker face, he refuses to reveal his intentions.

So what are two of the biggest factors in his decision? We know that money and the potential to win must be high on his list. Playing along side Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton takes care of the winning factor.

But it is Miguel Andujar that makes the money factor fascinating. Andujar is on a blistering pace. He has six home runs and 15 RBI in the last 15 games, while batting at a .350 clip. For the season, he has 20 home runs and is hitting an even .300.

So what does that mean to Harper? It means that the Yankees did not need to make a move for Manny Machado before the trade deadline. And it means they don’t need to go after Machado in the off-season, either. So, they can sweeten Harper’s offer as much as they choose.

Now, a strong case can be made that the Yankees would be better off using the Machado surplus to sign an elite starting pitcher. That need becomes even more urgent if CC Sabathia decides to retire. Either way, Andujar’s development improves the Yankees offer.

The best part is that Harper already has the “New York” attitude, and he has the right temperament to find success with the Yankees.

“I don’t care,” he said, according to ESPN. “I … don’t … care. I really don’t. As long as I can look in the mirror and say I played as hard as I could. I think people get opinions when they see me play the game and see the hard-nosed, chip-on-my-shoulder kind of thing. That’s the way I play. I want to kick your teeth in. And after the game I can walk out of those doors and be the happiest person in the world.”