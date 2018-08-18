Your Morning Dump... Where the Standing Rock Sioux will honor Kyrie Irving

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will be honored by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in a ceremony on Thursday in North Dakota, the tribe said in a news release. The celebration will include a naming ceremony, performances, and community feed at the Prairie Knights Pavilion, a casino in Fort Yates, North Dakota. Irving’s late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was adopted out of the White Mountain family of the tribe and his grandparents and great-grandparents were citizens of the tribe, according to the tribe’s release.

I’m sure Kyrie Irving is thrilled with this honor. As Chris Forsberg points out, Kyrie has the Standing Rock Sioux seal tattoed on his neck and has incorporated the seal into his sneaker brand.

Just take it easy with the peace pipe.

On Page 2, Tatum gets his HS jersey retired.

The number 22 will never be used again at Chaminade! pic.twitter.com/3ez5JlCi23 — Chaminade Basketball (@CCPBasketball) August 17, 2018

It’s crazy to think the kid who dunked on LeBron James is only two years removed from high school.

FWIW, Tatum is the only player in Chaminade basketball history with 2000+ points scored & 1000+ rebounds.