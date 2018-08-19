Seth Rollins Wins Intercontinental Championship At WWE 'SummerSlam'

Seth Rollins once again waged war with Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championship. But this time, Seth had The Lunactic Fringe in his corner and it made all the difference.

Dean Ambrose was ringside for the match and prevented Drew McIntyre from interfering at a very crucial point in the bout. Dean’s help at ringside was just what Seth needed and Rollins got the win over Ziggler.

The rivalry between Rollins and Ziggler has been happening over the past few months, with both men giving it their all in the ring. Fans have indeed been treated to some instant classics.

However Seth was unable to regain the Intercontinental Championship thanks to McIntyre. Drew has been working as Dolph’s muscle since April and the two men have been an unstoppable duo. No matter what Seth did or how hard he fought, he could not gain the upper hand on Ziggler.

But the return of Dean Ambrose changed all of that. Ambrose joined his former Shield teammate and the pairing has definitely paid off. Ambrose made his presence known from the opening bell to the final bell, which is just what Rollins needed. Seth is once again the man on Monday Night Raw.