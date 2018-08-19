WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Making In-Ring Return At 'WWE Evolution'

On Saturday night, WWE announced their first match for the groundbreaking WWE Evolution PPV set to take place on October 28th. The company confirmed that former seven-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus will take part in the PPV taking on Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Bliss vs. Stratus is one of the many dream matches that will be realized when it comes to Stratus. Her last in-ring appearance at the first Women’s Royal Rumble earlier this year saw her go face to face with the likes of Nia Jax and Sasha Banks. Those moments provided some teasing of confrontations that could take place in the future.

While Bliss was not a part of the Royal Rumble match, she is arguably one of the top female talents of the Raw roster. The five-time Women’s Champion has been on an incredible run since her main roster debut two years ago. Bliss has proven that she can hold her own, and this match with Stratus will be no different.

Since Stratus retired from the squared circle back in 2006, she has made numerous appearances for WWE from time to time. Her first in-ring return came in 2008, where she teamed with John Cena to take on Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix. That followed with an appearance at WrestleMania 27, where she teamed with John Morrison and Jersey Shore star Snooki in a mixed-tag team match against Laycool and Dolph Ziggler.

Her upcoming match with Bliss will be her first singles match since that final match at Unforgiven with Lita. This match can open up new avenues for Stratus in the future, as she’s stayed in great shape over the years.

Bliss is set to defend her Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, and while she’s advertised as Raw Women’s Champion for the match with Stratus, there is no guarantee that she will bring the gold with her to Evolution. Either way, this match will be the best of now versus one of the best of all time. The match has a lot of promise and big potential for future singles matches involving Stratus.