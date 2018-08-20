BurningRiverRadio: Joe and Chris Say Hateful things about Wonderful People

In this episode of Burning River Radio, I’m not talking to myself! Instead, Chris Burnham of It’s Pronounced Lajaway joins the broadcast to talk about…broadcasts. Everyone is on the hit list from Hoynsie to Hamilton. Listen as we take down main stream Cleveland baseball media point by point. This is certain to boost our careers in Cleveland media…

If you like this and want more talk about the actual game of baseball, check out youtube.com/burningriverbaseball where I’ve been broadcasting Arizona League Indians games live from Goodyear Ballpark.