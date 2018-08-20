Children Are Our Greatest Resource

The Mets were victorious in the 2018 Little League Classic, which started as a question regarding whether Jason Vargas could get little leaguers out, and ended with Phillies fans questioning their very existence.

What?? The wheels are coming off right in front of our faces — Michael Battaglia (@taggs24) August 20, 2018

Fine Kevin . I just don’t see them winning games like they were earlier in the season. Something’s not right if they can’t beat the Mets in this statement game — Michael Battaglia (@taggs24) August 20, 2018

But it also featured children. Lots of children. The same type of children that gave disease to Noah Syndergaard. But it didn’t stop him from taking the rest of the pitching staff into the stands and play hand foot and mouth roulette. Can you imagine? One well placed sneeze and we’d be left with Vargas, Scott Copeland, and John Maine headlining the rotation. But the children were happy to have the Mets in town to give them hope that they too can reach the majors and never have to worry about a younger player taking his spot no matter how bad he is.

In all seriousness, Jason Vargas vs. Big Al … tell me that’s not pay-per-view gold.

Just a couple dudes who enjoy Dingers! Big Al, you are the man!!! #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/K8aFEKNa4Y — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) August 19, 2018

Instead of Vargas getting torched, it was Nick Pivetta who was eaten alive by the Mets lineup, as five RBI combined by Amed Rosario and Jeff McNeil, along with a pinch hit RBI by Dominic Smith (remember him?) powered the Mets to an 8-3 victory in Williamsport. If being surrounded by children and young Mets who produce don’t convince Jeff Wilpon and his army of general managers that children are our future, and not Jose Bautista playing first base and Jose Reyes playing anywhere, then nothing will.

Today’s Hate List

Why does Alex Rodriguez have to call every Sunday Night Baseball game in a tailored shirt which probably cost him a quarter of a million dollars like he’s just getting out of Spago? Even the ones from the minor league parks that the shirt probably cost more than? As if I didn’t feel inadequate enough watching a ballgame.