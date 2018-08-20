The Daily Target 8/20/18

Last Night: Twins 5, Detroit 4 – More dingers for the Twins. This is the type of offense I’ve always dreamed of for the Twins, one that scores runs the easy way. Of course, it took until long after they were out of contention, but beggars can’t be choosers. The Twins are undoubtedly figuring out how much of this new system can translate towards next season. The scoring a lot of runs in a game should play well in all seasons.

The Athletic ($) – Ervin Santana’s lost season hits another snag; Twins call up Stephen Gonsalves – I mean, every cloud has it’s silver lining, right? Ervin Santana hasn’t been worth anything this season, but it’s very exciting to see another prospect arrive in Minneapolis. This time, it’s Stephen Gonsalves ready to make a debut.

Roster Rundown: To make space for Gonsalves, the Twins sent Tyler Duffy back to Rochester. Duffman can’t catch a break.