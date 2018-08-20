MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Aug 20/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Aug 20/18

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Aug 20/18

Jul 22, 2018; Hamburg,Germany; Mauricio Rua (red gloves) fights Anthony Smith (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at BarclayCard Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 614
2 3 8 Ovince Saint Preux 175
3 6 10 Anthony Smith 159
4 2 9 Glover Teixeira 149
5 7 4 Ilir Latifi 130.5
6 9 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 127
7 4 12 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 124
8 8 3 Volkan Oezdemir 123
9 NR Nikita Krylov 117
10 9 6 Jimi Manuwa 115
11 10 16 Sam Alvey 113.5
12 11 11 Misha Cirkunov 93
13 19 7 Corey Anderson 91.5
14 12 5 Jan Blachowicz 71.5
15 13 13 Dominick Reyes 67.5
16 NR Ion Cutelaba 66
17 23 Khalil Rountree Jr 56.5
18 15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 54.5
19 17 Paul Craig 53
20 18 15 Tyson Pedro 49.5
21 30 Aleksandar Rakic 48
22 NR Ed Herman 47
23 20 Gian Villante 33.5
24 NR Justin Ledet 28
25 24 Jake Collier 27
26 25 Jared Cannonier 25.5
27 NR Darko Stosic 25
28 26 Gokhan Saki 22.5
29 28 Jordan Johnson 22
30 29 14 Patrick Cummins 21
31 31 Devin Clark 16
32 32 Adam Milstead 9
33 34 Abdul-Kerim Edilov 5
34 36 Bojan Mihajlovic 0
34 36 Magomed Ankalaev 0
34 36 Marcin Prachnio 0
34 36 Mike Rodriguez 0
34 36 Saparbek Safarov 0

 

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home