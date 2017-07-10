Posted byon
Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
Tip-Off: Monday, July 10, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT
Location: Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
TV: ESPN Radio: Warriors App
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Cleveland Cavaliers
PG: Kay Felder
SG: Brandon Paul
SF: Casey Prather
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Edy Tavares
Head Coach: Damon Jones
Golden State Warriors
PG: Xavier Munford
SG: Tai Webster
SF: Patrick McCaw
PF: Kevon Looney
C: Damian Jones
Head Coach: Chris DeMarco
Injury Report
Chris Boucher will not play (ACL rehab).
Jordan Bell is expected to play (head injury).
Game Notes
- Jordan Bell left in the final minutes of the previous game against the Philadlphia 76ers with a minor head injury. He’s been cleared and is expected to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
- Kevon Looney is focused on improving his rebounding from Game 1 of Summer League. He said he missed a few in both halves against the 76ers.
- Chris DeMarco said the decision to have Bell come off the bench for Jones and Looney wasn’t for any particular reason because they’ll all end up sharing minutes and playing together anyway
(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @draftexpress, @247hoops, NBAE/Getty)