PREVIEW: 2017 NBA Summer League: Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Cleveland Cavaliers (2-0) –
Posted by on July 10, 2017

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

Tip-Off: Monday, July 10, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT

Location: Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN Radio: Warriors App

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG: Kay Felder

SG: Brandon Paul

SF: Casey Prather

PF: Anthony Gill

C: Edy Tavares

Head Coach: Damon Jones

Golden State Warriors

PG: Xavier Munford

SG: Tai Webster

SF: Patrick McCaw

PF: Kevon Looney

C: Damian Jones

Head Coach: Chris DeMarco

Injury Report

Chris Boucher will not play (ACL rehab).

Jordan Bell is expected to play (head injury).

Game Notes

  • Jordan Bell left in the final minutes of the previous game against the Philadlphia 76ers with a minor head injury. He’s been cleared and is expected to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Kevon Looney is focused on improving his rebounding from Game 1 of Summer League. He said he missed a few in both halves against the 76ers.
  • Chris DeMarco said the decision to have Bell come off the bench for Jones and Looney wasn’t for any particular reason because they’ll all end up sharing minutes and playing together anyway


(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @draftexpress, @247hoops, NBAE/Getty)

