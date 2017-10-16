The managerial search is in full swing for the New York Mets. After interviewing hitting coach Kevin Long last week, the Mets have a pair of candidates slated to interview for their vacant manager’s post in the coming days. Both men played for the Mets in the past and have drawn rave reviews for their potential as future skippers. Joe McEwing, who has spent the last few years on the Chicago White Sox’ coaching staff, is set to interview in the next few days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. The other expected interview is with Houston Astros’ bench coach Alex Cora, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports.

McEwing has drawn some consideration from several teams, including the Detroit Tigers, for managerial jobs. The hotter commodity may well be Cora, who interviewed with the Boston Red Sox in New York yesterday, Dan Shaugnessy of the Boston Globe reports. Cora has been speculated to be the Red Sox’ top choice to replace John Farrell as manager and has drawn rave reviews for his interpersonal skills and work ethic.

There appears to be a solid pool of candidates for the four vacant managerial positions in Boston, New York, Detroit, and Philadelphia. A lot of the same candidates have been linked to multiple positions, including Cora, former Tigers’ manager Brad Ausmus, and Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach Mickey Callaway. Some of these hires may wait to see what happens with Joe Girardi’s situation in the Bronx, so don’t expect a new skipper for the Mets for a couple of weeks.