Now that the 2017 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the active roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Nori Aoki) to W (David Wright). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue our series today with a look at second baseman Gavin Cecchini.

Player Review: Gavin Cecchini

Stats:

Minor Leagues: 110 Games, 453 At Bats, 121 Hits, 27 Doubles, 3 Triples, 6 Home Runs, 39 RBI’s, 68 Runs Scored, 5 Stolen Bases, .267 Batting Average, .709 OPS

Major Leagues: 32 Games, 77 At Bats, 16 Hits, 2 Doubles, 1 Home Run, 7 RBI’s, 4 Runs Scored, .208 Batting Average, .529 OPS

Story: After spending the vast majority of his pro career at shortstop, the Mets moved Gavin Cecchini to second base full time to begin 2017. Cecchini failed to win a roster spot in spring training, so the Mets assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. Injuries necessitated a promotion to the majors in June for Cecchini, where he played pretty well for a stretch of games, and even saw Cecchini launch his first career homer off of Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium. The Mets sent Cecchini back to the minors after some players got healthy to get him regular at bats, but he returned once the team’s veteran purge began. Despite his pedigree as a first round draft choice, the Mets chose not to give Cecchini much playing time at second down the stretch, forcing him into a timeshare with Matt Reynolds and Jose Reyes among others. Cecchini didn’t do much with his opportunities, batting .183 with five RBI’s in August and September, raising the possibility he might just be a AAAA player.

Grade: D

Cecchini had an opportunity to make a mark on the Mets and didn’t do much with it. The most concerning thing may the fact that Cecchini hit only .267 for the Las Vegas 51’s, a poor showing in a hitting environment many compare to Coors Field.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 80%

2018 Role: Reserve Infielder

The Mets have an opening at second base next season, but Cecchini didn’t do enough to put himself into the mix for it. With his path at big league playing time seemingly blocked, the Mets could opt to use Cecchini as a trade chip to try and shore up another area of the roster. If that doesn’t happen, Cecchini will have to hit in spring training and at Triple-A to convince the Mets to give him another shot at the major league level.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at outfielder Michael Conforto!